Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 0.2% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after buying an additional 818,829 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $401,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.59. 1,967,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,345,585. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.80.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0913 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

