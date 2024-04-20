Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 11.5% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $39,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,253 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.96. 2,495,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,925. The stock has a market cap of $111.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

