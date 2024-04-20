Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

VTV stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.96. 2,495,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,925. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $111.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

