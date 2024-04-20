Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $38.62 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $38.62 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00057158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00023690 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009273 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00013239 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006147 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,581,366,538 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

