Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises 0.8% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.21. 2,573,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.51 and its 200-day moving average is $234.19. The stock has a market cap of $101.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $260.58.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.