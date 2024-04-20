Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $2,593,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 338,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,219,000 after purchasing an additional 103,403 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.11.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK remained flat at $89.32 during midday trading on Friday. 1,121,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,516. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.87 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of -42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

