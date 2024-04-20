Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 16,612 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,612 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,947 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,881,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,018,000 after acquiring an additional 73,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,111,000 after acquiring an additional 85,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,802,000 after acquiring an additional 46,963 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.66. 1,112,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,254. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.88.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.