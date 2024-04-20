Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,940 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,125,790,000 after acquiring an additional 356,496 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,200,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,309,361,000 after buying an additional 452,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $949,042,000 after buying an additional 153,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.35.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $169.82. 4,693,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,936,782. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.16. The firm has a market cap of $103.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 134.80 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.53 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

