Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 120.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value makes up about 2.1% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $21,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VONV. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 922.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1,148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

NASDAQ:VONV traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.90. The stock had a trading volume of 336,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,957. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $78.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

