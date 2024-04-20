Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $7.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $322.46. 1,272,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,861. The stock has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.24 and a 200-day moving average of $313.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $242.98 and a 52 week high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.