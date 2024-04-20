Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,116,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,232,000 after acquiring an additional 273,953 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of TFC traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,359,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,921,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $39.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average of $34.44. The company has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.47.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

