Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,644 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.9% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,271,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,756 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,060,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ COST traded down $1.74 on Friday, reaching $709.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,190,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $730.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $660.55. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $476.75 and a 12-month high of $787.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,727 shares of company stock worth $8,170,388. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $795.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $691.28.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

