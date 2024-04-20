Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 429 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 65,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,789,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in CDW by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 14,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in CDW by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CDW. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.67.

CDW stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.78. The stock had a trading volume of 593,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,711. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.29. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $161.53 and a 12-month high of $263.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

