Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,208 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in American Express by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on American Express from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.62.

American Express Stock Up 6.2 %

American Express stock traded up $13.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,573,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,438. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $231.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.35.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. American Express’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

