Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Price Down 2%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $64.50 and last traded at $65.17. 911,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,809,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.47.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VKTX. Truist Financial raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $37.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $7,230,152.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,184,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,707,779.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,079 shares of company stock valued at $8,769,653 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

