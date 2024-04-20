WAX Price Reaches $0.0702 on Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 20th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0702 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $241.32 million and approximately $7.34 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WAX has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,167,275,661 coins and its circulating supply is 3,435,373,046 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,167,000,876.603699 with 3,435,098,263.667372 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06721759 USD and is up 5.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $10,356,583.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

