WAX (WAXP) Hits Market Cap of $232.93 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. WAX has a market cap of $232.93 million and $8.28 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0678 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,167,140,587 coins and its circulating supply is 3,435,237,973 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,167,000,876.603699 with 3,435,098,263.667372 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06721759 USD and is up 5.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $10,356,583.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

