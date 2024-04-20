Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,352 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:WFC traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.35. 34,334,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,430,011. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.82. The firm has a market cap of $213.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.