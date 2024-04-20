Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 26,783 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 52,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 795.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 82,932 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRGE traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.04. 15,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,537. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $46.63 and a 12-month high of $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $214.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.43.

About ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

