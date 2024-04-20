Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $133,000 in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 69,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in PACCAR by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,538,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,388. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.85. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $68.40 and a 12-month high of $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $742,125.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,161.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $742,125.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,161.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

