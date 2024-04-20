Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $159,000 Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,287,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,435,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,992,000 after buying an additional 850,405 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,220,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,310,495. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.42.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

