Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.9% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

DINO stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,227. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

