WFA Asset Management Corp Buys 11,547 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF comprises about 7.5% of WFA Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $13,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.09.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.