WFA Asset Management Corp Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

WFA Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 0.6% of WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.70. 565,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,696. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.58 and its 200 day moving average is $114.31. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $123.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

