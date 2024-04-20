WFA Asset Management Corp Has $56,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

WFA Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.72. 1,996,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,358. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $141.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.09 and a 200-day moving average of $129.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

