WFA Asset Management Corp Sells 515 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

WFA Asset Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health accounts for about 0.4% of WFA Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 184,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 61,933 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after acquiring an additional 38,769 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $6,290,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 547,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,618,000 after purchasing an additional 126,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH stock traded up $2.19 on Friday, hitting $108.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,336. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.56 and a 12-month high of $116.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.59 and a 200 day moving average of $104.18.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

