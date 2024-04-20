WFA Asset Management Corp Sells 85 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

WFA Asset Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.19. The company had a trading volume of 156,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,044. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.01 and its 200-day moving average is $190.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.49. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $204.80.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

