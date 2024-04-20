World Mobile Token (WMT) Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000517 BTC on exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $189.70 million and $2.02 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00056595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00023852 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009261 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00013095 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001085 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 566,306,717 tokens. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

