WP Advisors LLC Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WP Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.1% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 24.0% in the third quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Chevron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 9.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.00. 7,734,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,934,255. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.38.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.