ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 250 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $57.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,196. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day moving average is $58.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1762 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

