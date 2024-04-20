ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 289 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,590,533,000 after purchasing an additional 317,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,635,000 after acquiring an additional 619,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 3M by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $95.31 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.27. 3,588,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,648,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $95.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.24.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.82%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

