ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in McKesson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.50.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK traded up $6.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $524.83. The company had a trading volume of 645,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,051. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $524.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.31. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $352.34 and a 52 week high of $543.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

