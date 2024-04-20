ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 184 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IUSV stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,269. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.58 and its 200-day moving average is $82.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.27 and a 1 year high of $90.64.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.4397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.