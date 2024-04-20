ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 9,940 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,940 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

PFE traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $26.00. 38,372,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,236,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.68. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $40.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

