1,024 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Bought by Criterion Capital Advisors LLC

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. United Bank increased its position in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,359,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,921,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $39.29. The firm has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.49.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC raised their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.47.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

