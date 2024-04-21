10,577 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Bought by Cetera Trust Company N.A

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VICI traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $27.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,453,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,253,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.61. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $34.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

