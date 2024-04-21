1,420 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Bought by Criterion Capital Advisors LLC

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,420 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.37. The company had a trading volume of 15,514,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,723,066. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.51. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.04.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on GM shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.57.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

