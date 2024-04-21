144 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Bought by Criterion Capital Advisors LLC

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK stock traded down $6.66 on Friday, reaching $267.84. 490,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,091. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.14 and a 200-day moving average of $262.10. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $291.40.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

