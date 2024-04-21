1,908 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

VYM traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.94. 1,043,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.81. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.29.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

