22,155 Shares in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Acquired by Cetera Trust Company N.A

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 22,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ING Groep by 17.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 183,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Stock Performance

ING Groep stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,859,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,441. ING Groep has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 32.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $0.697 dividend. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 6.8%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

