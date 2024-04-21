2,401,200 Shares in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,401,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,742,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 0.76% of Equinox Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Equinox Gold by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,401,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,994 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Equinox Gold by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Equinox Gold by 328.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 999,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 766,250 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Equinox Gold by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $6.00. 1,882,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,868. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 1.32. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

