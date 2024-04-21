2,635 Shares in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Acquired by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVUS stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $84.59. 255,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,905. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.81 and a 200 day moving average of $80.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $68.68 and a 12 month high of $89.65.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

