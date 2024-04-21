2,700 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Purchased by Stephenson & Company Inc.

Stephenson & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $78.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $84.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.23 and a 200 day moving average of $75.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

