3,786 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Bought by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in American Electric Power by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,451 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after buying an additional 2,801,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after buying an additional 2,161,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 26,257.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,900,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,966,000 after buying an additional 1,893,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 2.0 %

AEP stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.20. 5,406,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,804. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.90 and its 200 day moving average is $80.01. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $94.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

