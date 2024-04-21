42-coin (42) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35.73

42-coin (42) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $51,593.55 or 0.80386107 BTC on exchanges. 42-coin has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and $35.73 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 42-coin has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.00129707 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008850 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011882 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000144 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001478 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

