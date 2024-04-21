424 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Criterion Capital Advisors LLC

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 424 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. abrdn plc grew its position in Target by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 637,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $90,815,000 after purchasing an additional 151,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Target by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,954 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.85.

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.30. 3,377,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,964. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.68 and its 200-day moving average is $141.18. The firm has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

