476,083 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Bought by Dupree Financial Group LLC

Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 476,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,222,000. Annaly Capital Management accounts for approximately 4.5% of Dupree Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dupree Financial Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Annaly Capital Management at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 73,892 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,762 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.26%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

