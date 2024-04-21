483 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Acquired by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWK. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWK traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.09. 24,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,442. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.08. The company has a market cap of $704.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $85.49 and a 12-month high of $115.53.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

