6 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Acquired by Criterion Capital Advisors LLC

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 4.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in NVR by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in NVR by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in NVR in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock traded down $17.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7,685.00. The company had a trading volume of 27,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,819. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5,210.49 and a 12 month high of $8,211.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7,713.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6,922.70. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $133.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 499.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,802,631.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total value of $761,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

