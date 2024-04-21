66,174 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Purchased by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 66,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises about 1.1% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

XMHQ stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $71.76 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.92.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.